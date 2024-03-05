TOP SHOTS (5 March 2024)

A white-rumped vulture perches on a bare tree branch. Quite a few vultures used to be regularly found in Chakla Molllapara village under Bera upazila of Pabna several years ago. But now only one-or two are left. Photo taken from Bera, Pabna on 5 March.Hasan Mahmud
A hawk searches for food in a bush. Photo taken from Newara area in Cumilla on 5 March.M Sadek
A pair of monkeys chews on the leaves sitting on the branches of a tree. Photo taken from Balukhali Modhyogram area in Rangamati on 4 March.Supriyo Chakma
Since the Chalanbeel dries up during the dry season, boats lie idly in the marsh. Photo taken from Chalanbeel in Boalmari, Chatmohar, Pabna on 4 March.Hasan Mahmud
As soon as the child saw the ice-cream vendor on the road beside his home, he came rushing to get an ice cream. Photo taken from Gopinathpur area in Rangpur on 4 March.Moinul Islam
A farmer prepares a piece of land for jute cultivation with a pair of cows. Photo taken from Palichhara area in Rangpur on 4 March.Moinul Islam
A black kite flies above a river in search of a prey. Photo taken from Kotpar area in Bhanga, Faridpur on 4 March.Alimuzzaman