TOP SHOTS (3 March 2024)

Since it is spring, the red cotton-silk tree has worn a bright red look while, a myna perches on the branch. Photo taken from Palpara area in Cumilla on 3 March.M Sadek
2 / 5
After plucking the sweet potatoes from the field, farmer Rashid Mia carries them to the market for sales. Photo taken from Bhanti area in Burichang of Cumilla on 3 March.M Sadek
3 / 5
Sitting her toddler son Zarif on the side, Nazma Begum along with another woman lays paddy to dry at a terrace. She will earn Tk 300 as her daily wages from this labour. Photo taken from Madla area in Shajahanpur of Bogura on 3 March.Soyel Rana
4 / 5
A pair of red-whiskered bulbul perches on a Pakur (fig) tree to feast on the fruits hanging from the branches. Photo taken from Shichhari hill in Rangamati’s Kaptai national forest on 2 March.Supriyo Chakma
5 / 5
Farmers and labourers working at an onion field to help the flowers pollinate. Photpo taken from Gobindapur area in Dinajpur’s Biral on 2 March.Prothom Alo