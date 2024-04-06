TOP SHOTS (6 April 2024)

Paddy threshing will begin in Baishakh. These bamboo buskets will be required to lift paddy. As a result, the demand has increased. The picture was taken from the Danapatuli area of Kishoreganj on 6 April.Photo: Tafasilul Aziz
Housewife Selina Akhtar is processing maize after collecting from the field. The picture was taken from Durgapur of Daudkandi in Cumilla on 6 April.
Buyers of various ages including men and women are gathering at Panjabi stores for Eid shopping at the last moment. The picture was taken from Jahajcompany mor in Rangpur on 6 April.Photo: Moinul Islam
Boro paddy is growing. Openbill storks are looking for food in the green field. The picture was taken from Kushumbi village at Sherpur of Bogura on 6 April.Photo: Soyel Rana