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In pictures: Police use tear gas, water cannons as garment workers clash in Mirpur

Mirpur in the capital turned into a battleground as garment workers clashed with police. Clashes broke out intermittently from Sunday morning in the Mirpur 10 and Mirpur 11 areas. Initially, the workers hurled bricks and stones at police, who responded with batons and chased the protesters. Police also used water cannons, sound grenades and tear gas shells to disperse them. The workers scattered following the police action but later regrouped and resumed throwing bricks and stones at police from different directions. The two sides engaged in repeated chases and counter-chases. Here is a look at the situation in Mirpur through photographs.

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Garment workers gathered on the streets to protest in the morning
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Many workers attending the protest were seen carrying sticks
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Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters
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Garment workers clashed with police repeatedly on the streets of Mirpur
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A police vehicle was set on fire beneath the Mirpur 11 Metro Station
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Workers participating in the protest hurled bricks and stones at police.
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A police vehicle in flames beneath the Mirpur 11 Metro Station.
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Garment workers clashed with police on a blocked road.
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The Mirpur 10 and Mirpur 11 areas turned into battlegrounds amid repeated clashes between workers and police.
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