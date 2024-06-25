TOP SHOTS (25 June 2024)

A bronze-winged jacana strides over the water hyacinths floating on the water of a pond. Photo taken from Baklia area in Chattogram on 25 June.Sourav Das
A man transports tiffin carriers filled with food in a basket over his head before crossing the river in a boat. These lunchboxes will be delivered to shop attendants in different areas of Dhaka. Photo taken from Jinjira in South Keraniganj area of the city on 24 June.Dipu Malakar
Water hyacinths flowing from upstream with the flood water have been causing obstructions for boats moving in the Buriganga river. Photo taken from Babu Bazar area in Dhaka on 24 June.Dipu Malakar
People have been struggling with humid summer heat again for the last two days. As a result, the sales of hand fans have soared. A vendor is seen weaving colourful hand fans sitting at this shop. Photo taken from main post office area in Rangpur on 24 June.Moinul Islam
A boy swims in the water of Iraq's Euphrates river to cool off during an extreme heatwave in Nasiriyah in the southern Dhi Qar province on 24 June, 2024.AFP
A woman walks amidst smoke past a burning field following shelling in Druzhkivka, eastern Donetsk region, on 24 June, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.AFP
Aerial view a worker spreading cocoa beans to dry at the Fumisa plant of fine aroma cocoa exporter Ecokakao in Buena Fe canton, Los Rios province, Ecuador on 12 June, 2024.AFP