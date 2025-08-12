TOP SHOTS (12 August 2025)

Jasmine-like Malati flowers bloom by the roadside. The picture was taken from Chokjora of Shahjahanpur in Bogura on 12 August.Soyel Rana
Wooden dinghies being repaired after being brought ashore The picture was taken from Puran Para of Rangamati on Tuesday morning.Supriyo Chakma
An abundant yield of local papayas. From the base to the top, the tree is laden with fruit. The picture was taken from Chowdhury Chhara of Rangamati on 12 August.Supriyo Chakma
Diving into the haor waters, in various playful poses. The picture was taken from Itna of Kishoreganj on 11 August.Tafsilul Aziz
Buildings surrounded by the beauty of blooming rangon (ixora) flowers. The picture was taken from Ali Amzad Government Girls’ High School campus in Moulvibazar on 12 August.Akmal Hossain Nipu
Two fishermen catching fish in the full-flowing Padma River from a boat. The picture was taken from Talaimari Shaheed Minar in Rajshahi on 12 August.Shafiqul Islam
Despite the rain since morning, day labourer Shamsul Haque waits for work. The picture was taken from Dewanbari Road in Rangpur on 12 August.Moinul Islam
Fishing in the Bhadrabati River during the monsoon rain. The picture was taken from Chokjora of Shahjahanpur in Bogura on 12 August.Soyel Rana
Palm fruits are ripening even before the month of Bhadra. Brought from Naogaon, they are being stored for sale. The picture was taken from in front of Public Library Field of Rangpur on 12 August.Moinul Islam
A farmer returning with cattle fodder collected from a flooded ditch during the monsoon. The picture was taken from Nayabil of Nalitabari in Sherpur on 12 August.Abdul Mannan
Red hibiscus blooms by the roadside, in the backdrop of the blue sky. The picture was taken from Burichang of Cumilla on 12 August.Abdur Rahman