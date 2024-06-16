TOP SHOTS (16 June 2024)

A woman sits on the porch of her home as the whole locality has been left inundated from flashflood. Photo taken from Jhirargaon village in Doarabazar of Sunamganj on 15 June.Prothom Alo
A man welding by putting on a cloth facemask and goggles as safety measures. Photo taken from Joragate area in Khulna on 16 June.Saddam Hossain
A trader drags a buffalo to the market for sale. The asking price of the buffalo is Tk 270,000 (2.7 lakh). Photo taken from Khalishpur Kadam Tala intersection in Khulna on 16 June.Saddam Hossain
Muslims perform the Eid al-Azha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, on the first day of the holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage, on 16 June, 2024.AFP
Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and other firemen respond to the Post Fire as it burns through the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area in Lebec, California, on 16 June, 2024.AFP