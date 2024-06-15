TOP SHOTS (15 June 2024)

Men busy with buying prayer caps at a road side stand as part of their last minute shopping before Eid-ul-Azha. Photo taken from Baitul Mokarram area in Dhaka on 15 June.Sazid Hossain
The sacrificial cattle markets are teeming with people returning home with cattle of all size and colour. A cow frees itself while the customer was taking it home. Photo taken from Gabtoli area in Dhaka on 15 June.Suvra Kanti Das
Khulna City Corporation sets up the largest market of sacrificial cattle in the city. These cows arrived at the market on a trawler from Narail. Photo taken from dock No 6 in Khulna on 15 June.Saddam Hossain
his aerial view shows Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, surrounded by tents used by pilgrims during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage on 15 June 2024.AFP
A Muslim pilgrim prays at dawn on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage on 15 June, 2024.AFP