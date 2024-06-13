TOP SHOTS (13 June 2024)

A group of workers busy in laying paddy to dry in the sun. Photo taken from Madardanga area in Dumuria of Khulna on 13 June.Saddam Hossain
A kaleidoscope of monarch butterfly flutters among the vines. Photo taken from Kamila Chhari, Rainnya Tugun Resort area in Rangamati on 13 June.Supriyo Chakma
A squirrel treads along the branches of a mango tree feasting on ripe mangoes. Photo taken from Tripurachhara village in Kaptai of Rangamati on 13 June.Supriyo Chakma
It started pouring heavily in Sylhet city right from the dawn. This caused waterlogging on the streets of the low laying areas in the city. Photo taken from Shahjalal Upashahar area in Sylhet on 13 June.Anis Mahmud
Flames rise after a massive fire broke out at the asphalt storage facility of an oil refinery in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, early on 13 Jun, 2024.AFP
A general view of fog over False Bay in Cape Town on 13 June, 2024.AFP