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Breathtaking harmony of hills and rivers

The Karnaphuli River winds like a snake beneath towering hills. Along its banks, farmers are busy harvesting jhum crops from the slopes. Some are cutting paddy, while others are drying the harvested grain on bamboo platforms known as machang. The picturesque landscape of hills and river offers a stunning sight.

Sowrav Das took the photos capturing the natural beauty of the river and hills in the Sita Pahar area of Kaptai.

Sowrav Das
Chattogram
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Hills rise above the vast expanse of water in the distance.
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A machang, or bamboo platform, built amid jhum cultivation.
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The river flows beneath the hills.
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Paddy fields create a picturesque landscape, with winding paths running through them.
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Hills overlook the river flowing in the distance.
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The hills meet the blue sky.
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An elevated view of the hills in the area.
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A scenic view of the hills and river in the Sita Pahar area of Kaptai.
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Farmers dry harvested paddy on machangs.
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A machang built on top of a hill.
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