In frames

Breathtaking harmony of hills and rivers

The Karnaphuli River winds like a snake beneath towering hills. Along its banks, farmers are busy harvesting jhum crops from the slopes. Some are cutting paddy, while others are drying the harvested grain on bamboo platforms known as machang. The picturesque landscape of hills and river offers a stunning sight.

Sowrav Das took the photos capturing the natural beauty of the river and hills in the Sita Pahar area of Kaptai.