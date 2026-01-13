Making education transformative for society

7 / 9

When it comes to women, family and employment, Prof Tracey sees flexibility is key: "We can't avoid the fact that, at a time when one's career is being established, it often coincides with the time if you want to have a family, have children. That is still a challenge for society to grapple with. These are still issues that have to be resolved. It can only be resolved if we are more equitable in our thinking around jobs, being more flexible to allow women to have that time and still come back rather than saying, 'if you've gone, you've gone.'" JEWELSHILL