Photo

Roads shrouded in dust: Check out in photos

Dhaka ranked first in air pollution, among 124 cities worldwide on Thursday (29 January 2026), with an air quality index score of 260. The situation has been reported by Switzerland-based organisation IQAir, which regularly monitors and publishes data on air pollution. Dhaka has topped the list for five consecutive days. Excessive dust on the roads is causing serious troubles for commuters. Residents of the capital are suffering from various health problems due to the intolerable air pollution, and different types of accidents are also occurring on the roads. This photo feature by Tanvir Ahammed captures scenes from different stretches of the Dhaka-Narayanganj road.

1 / 10
Elderly people face heightened health risks due to severe air pollution.
Tanvir Ahammed
2 / 10
Dhaka has topped the global air pollution ranking for five consecutive days.
Tanvir Ahammed
3 / 10
Walking on the street has become challenging because of the dust.
Tanvir Ahammed
4 / 10
People are covering their noses with cloths while moving along the roads.
Tanvir Ahammed
5 / 10
Dust and sand swirl into the air behind moving vehicles.
Tanvir Ahammed
6 / 10
A woman in a wheelchair on a dust-filled road.
Tanvir Ahammed
7 / 10
Various types of accidents are occurring on the roads due to dust.
Tanvir Ahammed
8 / 10
Health risks are increasing as air pollution worsens.
Tanvir Ahammed
9 / 10
Wearing a mask while travelling on the roads has become almost mandatory.
Tanvir Ahammed
10 / 10
Dhaka’s air quality is being classified as “very unhealthy”.
Tanvir Ahammed
Also Read

TOP SHOTS (29 January 2026)

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Photo