Roads shrouded in dust: Check out in photos

Dhaka ranked first in air pollution, among 124 cities worldwide on Thursday (29 January 2026), with an air quality index score of 260. The situation has been reported by Switzerland-based organisation IQAir, which regularly monitors and publishes data on air pollution. Dhaka has topped the list for five consecutive days. Excessive dust on the roads is causing serious troubles for commuters. Residents of the capital are suffering from various health problems due to the intolerable air pollution, and different types of accidents are also occurring on the roads. This photo feature by Tanvir Ahammed captures scenes from different stretches of the Dhaka-Narayanganj road.