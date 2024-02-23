TOP SHOTS (23 February 2024)

Farmers have plucked immature garlics from the field hoping for better profit. After drying the garlics slightly in the sun, they clean them. Photo taken from Bakar Tilla, Ujanchar, in Goalanda of Rajbari on 23 February.M Rashedul Haque
A pond heron perches on a floating platform in a body of water looking for fish to prey on. Photo taken from Ranir Dighi in Cumilla on 23 February.M Sadek
A woman crafts decorative flowers ornaments for women’s hair buns out of canes at a factory. She sells the ornaments for Tk 20 apiece. Photo taken from Kaptanbazar area in Cumilla on 23 February.M Sadek
Young mathematicians participate in an exam at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Prothom Alo Regional Math Olympiad. Photo taken from Scholarshome College in Majortilla, Sylhet on 23 February.Anis Mahmud
A group of children race with old cycle tyres on a rural trail. Photo taken from Janki Panbari area in Rangpur on 22 February.Moinul Islam