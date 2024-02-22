TOP SHOTS (22 February 2024)

Free birds peck at crumbs perching on top of the cage holding birds for sale at a pet shop. Photo taken from Phul Market in Khulna on 22 February.Saddam Hossain
Since it is spring already, new leaves have started sprouting on bare tree branches. A bird rests on a branch amidst the green shoots. Photo taken from Ramjibon area in Rangpur on 22 February.Moinul Islam
A woman lays red chilies to dry in the sun on a piece of fallow land right beside their house. Photo taken from Khirachak area in Meghna, Cumilla on 22 February.Abdur Rahman Dhali
Since the water level has receded, along with adults a group of children try catching fish getting down in the muck at a dried body of water. Photo taken from Noagaon are in Dharmapasha of Sunamganj on 21 February.Saleh Ahmed
The branches of a red silk-cotton tree are vibrant with spring colours. Meanwhile, a ring-neck parrot perches among the flowers. Photo taken from zila parishad premises in Pabna on 21 February.Hasan Mahmud