TOP SHOTS (22 February 2024)

Free birds peck at crumbs perching on top of the cage holding birds for sale at a pet shop. Photo taken from Phul Market in Khulna on 22 February.
Saddam Hossain
Since it is spring already, new leaves have started sprouting on bare tree branches. A bird rests on a branch amidst the green shoots. Photo taken from Ramjibon area in Rangpur on 22 February.
Moinul Islam
A woman lays red chilies to dry in the sun on a piece of fallow land right beside their house. Photo taken from  Khirachak area in Meghna, Cumilla on 22 February.
Abdur Rahman Dhali
Since the water level has receded, along with adults a group of children try catching fish getting down in the muck at a dried body of water. Photo taken from Noagaon are in Dharmapasha of Sunamganj on 21 February.
Saleh Ahmed
The branches of a red silk-cotton tree are vibrant with spring colours. Meanwhile, a ring-neck parrot perches among the flowers. Photo taken from zila parishad premises in Pabna on 21 February.
Hasan Mahmud
