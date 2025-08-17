Photo

In pictures: GPA-5 festival held in Cox’s Bazar

Although it rained heavily early in the morning, by mid-day the premises of Baytus Sharaf Jabbaria Academy in Cox’s Bazar was completely abuzz with the lively presence of students. A reception titled ‘Kriti Sangbardhana 2025’ was held there to honour students achieving GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025. The festival was organised by Prothom Alo with sponsorship from the digital learning platform ‘Shikho’. The slogan of the event was: ‘Dream Big, Build Your Life’. The programme began with the national anthem, with several hundred students taking part. Photos taken by Jewel Shill.

Members of ‘Bandhusabha’ assisting students with registration.
Students queue up in front of a registration booth.
Guests and students stand up for the national anthem.
Dance performance by members of ‘Bandhusabha’.
Students record videos on their mobile phones.
Students celebrate holding their crests.
Singer Nusrat Jahan performs.
Everyone cheers together with joy.
Comedian Kamar Uddin Arman entertains guests.
Munir Hasan gives motivational advice to students.
Students and guests pose with prizes.
Students film their videos in 360 degree-camera booth.
Students take photos in propped-up photo frames.
