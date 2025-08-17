In pictures: GPA-5 festival held in Cox’s Bazar

Although it rained heavily early in the morning, by mid-day the premises of Baytus Sharaf Jabbaria Academy in Cox’s Bazar was completely abuzz with the lively presence of students. A reception titled ‘Kriti Sangbardhana 2025’ was held there to honour students achieving GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025. The festival was organised by Prothom Alo with sponsorship from the digital learning platform ‘Shikho’. The slogan of the event was: ‘Dream Big, Build Your Life’. The programme began with the national anthem, with several hundred students taking part. Photos taken by Jewel Shill.