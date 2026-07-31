In frames

Monkeys roam in Old Dhaka

For decades, rhesus macaques have lived alongside people in the Gendaria area of Old Dhaka. However, rapid urbanisation, expanding housing developments and ongoing construction have steadily reduced their natural habitat and food sources. Even so, the monkeys remain a familiar sight, moving across rooftops, ledges, narrow alleyways and overhead power lines throughout the day. This long-standing coexistence between humans and monkeys, sustained across generations, is one of Old Dhaka’s unique traditions—one that can only be preserved through greater awareness, compassion and a shared commitment to peaceful coexistence.