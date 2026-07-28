TOP SHOTS (28 July 2026)

A heron stands still in the water, waiting for its prey. Rajnagar, Moulvibazar, on 28 July.Akmal Hossain
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Fishers are busy catching fish in the Jamuna river. Kutubpur, Sariakandi of Bogura, 28 July.Soyel Rana
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A hill woman has brought pineapples of her orchard in a dinghy to sell in the Rangamati town. She is unloading pineapples in baskets from the boat for sales. Collegegate, Rangamati on 28 July.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
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Ripe gaab is hanging amid the leaves. Banarai, Moulvibazar, on 28 July.Photo: Prothom Alo
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Workers are unloading hog plumps (amra) from trucks for wholesale, which were brought from Narail. City market, Rangpur, 28 July.Moinul Islam
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A man with daughter and niece is riding a bicycle to a distant primary school. Mekura, Rangpur, 28 July.Moinul Islam
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The price of green chilli is skyrocketing. Housewife Sabita Biswas is plucking green chilli for cooking from a field near her house. Parchar, Macchar, 28 July.Alimuzzaman
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A man is catching fish in the marsh by net. Kamarshon, Tarash, Sirajganj on 28 July.Shajedul Alam
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A woman with an umbrella is heading to her destination in the drizzle. Joragate, Khulna, 28.Photo: Saddam Hossain
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Raindrops adorn the petals of nayantara flowers. Lemuchhari, Rangamati on 28 July.Supriyo Chakma