In pictures
Nepal reels from deadly flash floods
A massive glacial collapse triggered catastrophic flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday, sweeping away homes, roads, bridges and infrastructure. The disaster has now killed more than 350 people and left over 1,300 missing across Nepal and Tibet. Rescue teams are battling treacherous terrain and damaged infrastructure to find survivors.
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