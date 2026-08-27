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Nepal reels from deadly flash floods

A massive glacial collapse triggered catastrophic flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday, sweeping away homes, roads, bridges and infrastructure. The disaster has now killed more than 350 people and left over 1,300 missing across Nepal and Tibet. Rescue teams are battling treacherous terrain and damaged infrastructure to find survivors.

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A screen at a restaurant broadcasts news footage of the consequences of a devastating flash flood and a mudslide on the border of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China and Nepal, in Beijing, China, August 27, 2026.
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Men paste photographs of victims, who died in flash floods and mudslides, on a gate for identification outside a mortuary in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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A woman injured in deadly floods is shifted to a ward from the emergency unit of a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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India national Anjana Raja poses for a picture for the army personal along with her husband after being airlifted, at the Maithali Barrack, an army training centre, which serves as a primary base to airlift survivors following flash floods and mudslide at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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Women carry belongings from their damaged homes after a flash flood and a mudslide, in Galchhi, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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A construction vehicle is buried in the mud following flash floods and a mudslide in Galchhi, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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An auto rickshaw drives past a broken bridge following a flash flood in Galchhi, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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A woman injured in deadly floods is shifted to a ward from the emergency unit of a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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A woman injured in deadly floods is shifted to a ward from the emergency unit of a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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Nepali army soldiers administer first aid to a survivor following flash floods and a mudslide near the Nepal-Tibet border in Nepal, in this handout image obtained on August 27, 2026.
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Nepali army soldiers move a survivor following flash floods and a mudslide near the Nepal-Tibet border in Nepal, in this handout image obtained on August 27, 2026.
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Family members gather in a hospital to check list of injured people following deadly floods, in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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A woman cries as she waits for updates on whereabouts of her missing family member, in the aftermath of flash floods, outside the Maithali Barrack, an army training center which serves as a primary base to airlift survivors from Rasuwa at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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A woman cries as she waits for updates on whereabouts of her missing family member, in the aftermath of flash floods, outside the Maithali Barrack, an army training center which serves as a primary base to airlift survivors from Rasuwa at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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A man salvages his belongings from mud following devastating floods, in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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Hindu Lord Shiva's lingam lies amid debris following devastating floods, in Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Members of a rescue team carry the body of a victim following devastating floods, in Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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Relief aid is loaded onto an Indian Air Force plane for victims of deadly floods in Nepal at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, India, in this handout photograph obtained on August 27, 2026.
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Members of rescue teams load aid onto an Indian Air Force plane for victims of deadly floods in Nepal, at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, India, in this handout photograph obtained on August 27, 2026.
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Survivors sit on debris as they wait for roads to clear to their homes following devastating floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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A drone view shows mud covering properties following a flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
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An elderly survivor is transported to a safer place in heavy machinery following flash flood and mudslide at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.
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Police officers carry an elderly survivor to a safer place following flash flood and mudslide at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.
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An injured man at a hospital for treatment following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.
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A drove view of mud covered properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.
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A mud-covered building following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.
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Members of the Nepali Army carry a survivor who is being airlifted following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.
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A flooded road following a flash flood in Galchhi in the Dhading district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone.
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A CCTV footage shows people running away as wall of mud and water destroys buildings in a valley at Nepal-China border, in Gyirong, Tibet region, China August 26, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.
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A satellite image shows an area of Devighat, before deadly flash floods and a mudslide affected the region, Nepal, August 23, 2026.
Reuters
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