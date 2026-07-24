International

Protests rock India over medical entrance exam transparency

Protests over allegations of question paper leaks in India's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have intensified, expanding to multiple cities across the country. Alongside a sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, solidarity rallies and protests were also held in Mumbai.

The demonstrations were organised under the banner of the social media-based Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), drawing students, young people, and individuals from various walks of life who called for greater transparency and accountability in the examination process.

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A supporter of India's Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) holds a poster with a Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger symbol from the Japanese manga series One Piece at the ongoing protest site, a few days after thousands of protesters marched towards parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India on 23 July 2026.
Reuters
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A supporter of India's Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) looks on next to a graffiti of a cockroach holding a pen at the ongoing protest site, a few days after thousands of protesters marched towards parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India on 23 July 2026.
Reuters
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Police personnel try to detain a demonstrator during a protest in Mumbai on 23 July 2026 in solidarity with the ongoing protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
AFP
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Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in Mumbai on 23 July 2026 in solidarity with the ongoing protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
AFP
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A police personnel tries to detain demonstrators during a protest in Mumbai on 23 July 2026 in solidarity with the ongoing protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
AFP
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters hold a placard portraying Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on 23 July 2026 during the ongoing protest to demand the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
AFP
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Demonstrators hold placards during a protest march in Mumbai on 22 July 2026 in solidarity with the ongoing protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
AFP
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A supporter of India's Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) rests on a barricade during the ongoing protests, a few days after thousands of protesters marched towards parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India on 23 July 2026.
Reuters
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A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter shakes hands with a volunteer doctor at a medical camp near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on 23 July 2026 during the ongoing protest to demand the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
AFP
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Volunteers distribute food at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on 22 July 2026 during the ongoing protest to demand the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities. The anti-government protest site at the heart of Indian capital is now also a fast-food fest with the movement's online supporters sending non-stop deliveries from across the country.
AFP
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