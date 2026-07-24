Protests rock India over medical entrance exam transparency

Protests over allegations of question paper leaks in India's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have intensified, expanding to multiple cities across the country. Alongside a sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, solidarity rallies and protests were also held in Mumbai.

The demonstrations were organised under the banner of the social media-based Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), drawing students, young people, and individuals from various walks of life who called for greater transparency and accountability in the examination process.