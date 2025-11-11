In frames

Colours of clouds in the setting sun

The setting sun seems to have painted the sky with the strokes of an artist’s brush. The golden glow of sunlight has blended with the white and dark clouds. At times, the sun hides behind the clouds, and suddenly rays of light break through, spreading in all directions. In the setting light of the afternoon, the colours of the sky shift and change, as if nature itself is silently painting on its vast canvas. The fading sunlight brings a gentle, magical charm to the evening sky. Check out the mesmerising view in photos taken by Anis Mahmud from Salutikar area in Goainghat upazila of Sylhet.