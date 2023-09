3 / 7

Spending Tk 10,000, farmer Ohab Sheikh has sown chilies in his 20 decimal land. The yield has been excellent. Along with his daughter Sadia Akhter, he picks chilies from the field for sale as chilies are now selling at Tk 60-80 a kg. Photo taken from Solakunda in Faridpur’s Kanaipur on 4 September. Alimuzzaman