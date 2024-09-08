TOP SHOTS (8 September 2024)

A flock of pigeons perch on the power transmission cable while one of them takes flight. Photo taken from Bheramtali area in Sreepur of Gazipur on 7 September.Sadik Mridha
A dragonfly perches on the tip of a fresh tea leaf. Photo taken from Lakkatura tea estate in Sylhet on 7 September.Anis Mahmud
Though all sorts of vehicles are prohibited from entering the railway bridge, many are riskily crossing the bridge on their bicycles. Photo taken from Teesta Rail Bridge in Kaunia of Rangpur on 7 September.Moinul Islam
A lusciously green tea orchard pictured against the bright blue Autumn sky filled with white clouds. Photo taken from Lakkatura tea estate in Sylhet on 7 September.Anis Mahmud
A number of houses have been washed away from the breaking of the dam of Gumti River. A woman walks home carrying a load of tree branches washed up in the flood water. Photo taken from Burichang area in Cumilla on 7 September.M Sadek