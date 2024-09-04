TOP SHOTS (4 September 2024)

After chipping bricks in a machine, a man carries the chips on his head to a pile for sale. Photo taken from Mirechok area in Sylhet, on 3 September.Anis Mahmud
After setting up his nets in the Surma river a fisherman waits patiently for a good catch. Meanwhile, two others are going to fish on a boat. Photo taken from Kusighat area in Sylhet, on 3 September.Anis Mahmud
Carrying a child on the shoulders, a man wades through the flood water. Photo taken from Shalpapennai area in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla on 3 September.Abdur Rahman Dhali
A dragonfly perches on the branch of a tree. Photo taken from Ranirpara in Gabtoli upazila of Bogura recently.Soyel Rana
Umbrellas over their heads, a couple of children run to school in a heavy downpour. Photo taken from Baradarga area in Pirgacha upazila of Rangpur on 3 September.Moinul Islam