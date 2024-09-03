TOP SHOTS (3 September 2024)

White clouds looking fluffy as cotton candies float against a perfectly blue autumn sky while water flows in the river below. Photo taken from Sheikhghat area in Sylhet on 2 September.Anis Mahmud
A bright red hibiscus pictured against the backdrop of dark green leaves on the plant. Photo taken from Thukra area in Dumuria of Khulna on 2 September.Saddam Hossain
Day labourers sitting along the side of the road looking for work. As soon as they find work, they will get busy with their spades and baskets. Photo taken from Shibganj of Sylhet on 2 September.Anis Mahmud
Pink lotuses shot their heads out of the water of the beel (lake). Meanwhile a little grebe swims through the pads floating on the water. Photo taken from Dikshir Beel in Chatmohar of Pabna on 2 September.Hasan Mahmud
A fisherman floats on the water of a haor trying looking for a good catch. Photo taken from Pithakora haor in Sylhet on 2 September.Anis Mahmud