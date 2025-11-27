Breathtaking beauty along the Marine Drive

Winter is knocking at the doors while the traces of the monsoon still linger in nature’s embrace. Last week, a trip to Teknaf through the Marine Drive by scooter early in the morning, revealed the cool, solitary beach and the rhythm of fishing boats, - a deeply fulfilling experience.

The magic of Cox’s Bazar never fades—the endless stretch of sea meeting the emerald hills is sheer raw beauty, a sight that refreshes the spirit and mind.