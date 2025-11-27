Breathtaking beauty along the Marine Drive
Winter is knocking at the doors while the traces of the monsoon still linger in nature’s embrace. Last week, a trip to Teknaf through the Marine Drive by scooter early in the morning, revealed the cool, solitary beach and the rhythm of fishing boats, - a deeply fulfilling experience.
The magic of Cox’s Bazar never fades—the endless stretch of sea meeting the emerald hills is sheer raw beauty, a sight that refreshes the spirit and mind.
The vibrant fishing boats and the beauty of live fishing on the beach, captures the heart. The boats, with their bold colors and graceful curves, line the shore like strokes of an artist’s brush. While locals call them "nao", tourists often call them moon boats, a name inspired by their moon-like shape.
In December and January, tourists crowd the place, leaving hardly any breathing space. The serenity fades, and even nature begins to lose its vibrant hues, turning pale under the grip of the dry season.
November is the perfect season to embrace the splendour of Marine Drive. The paddy fields along it shimmer in shades of gold, trees stand lush and green, the hills rise like emerald guardians, and the gentle waves on the beach stretch endlessly in shades of blue. The beach lies pristine, various sea fish being dried along the way, while the air carries a soothing balance—not too cold, not too hot.
From Shamlapur to Teknaf, at many beach points, fishing with nets is commonly seen every morning in the winter. With smaller waves crashing at shore, it creates a breathtaking scene for visitors on the beach. It is very exciting to see live sea fish being caught. Many sea fish that are rarely seen alive can be observed at Teknaf beach, making it a unique experience for onlookers.
Cox’s Bazar beach points remain often crowded but Teknaf beach looks like a solitary private beach. It is perhaps the quietest and brightest, cleanest of all natural beaches in the country. On top of it all, what makes it unique is the beach fishing and the colorful moon-boats.
Apart from the fishing, Teknaf has many natural wonders. It is surrounded by many beautiful natural landscapes – from lush green lofty hills in the north to the sandy beach and aqua sea in the west, the pristine Naf River in the east and the only coral island of the country in the south – Saint Martin’s.
November unveils the finest face of nature along Marine Drive—a time when the beach feels secluded and refreshingly serene. If you’re visiting for the first time, the journey will be nothing short of thrilling. The road runs like an endless ribbon, weaving between sea and hills, inviting you to lose yourself in its beauty.
* Parvez Uddin Chowdhury is a development professional and writer.