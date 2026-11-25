Miss World is a global event that draws attention and generates discussion around the world every year. Bangladesh's participation in the pageant has been almost regular since 2017. However, long before that, in 1995, Sathi Bilkis Yasmin represented Bangladesh at the international beauty pageant. At the event, held in Sun City, South Africa, Sathi made a strong impression with her personality, style and international fashion statements. Her appearances in various segments of the competition caught attention. Among the most memorable moments was her meeting with legendary South African leader Nelson Mandela. She was also interviewed by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Following her experience on the Miss World stage, Sathi returned to Bangladesh and entered the film industry. She acted opposite leading actors such as Manna, Ferdous, Rubel and Shakib Khan. In 2003, she won the National Film Award for her role in the film Bir Soinik. Once a prominent figure in the country's entertainment industry, the beauty queen now leads a relatively private life, focusing on her personal life and business. However, her appearance at Miss World, her representation of Bangladesh on the international stage and her subsequent acting career have secured her a memorable place in the country's showbiz history.

Let us revisit Sathi Bilkis Yasmin through 15 memorable and rare photographs from the Miss World 1995 pageant held in Sun City, South Africa.