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Eid holidays: Tourists flock to ‘Shada Pathor’

The Eid holidays are a time for outings with family and friends. Taking advantage of the break, large numbers of visitors have thronged Bholaganj Shada Pathor, a popular tourist destination in Sylhet’s Companiganj upazila. Tourists from different parts of the country have travelled there to enjoy the holiday. With its crystal-clear waters, vast stretches of stone beds and distant green hills, Shada Pathor has become one of the favourite destinations for nature lovers. Here is a photo story by Anis Mahmud.

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Tourist boats on the Dhalai River in Bholaganj.
Anis Mahmud
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Visitors have to walk a short distance to reach Shada Pathor.
Anis Mahmud
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Tourists stroll through the shallow, stone-filled waters of Shada Pathor.
Anis Mahmud
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Shada Pathor remained crowded throughout the day during the Eid holidays.
Anis Mahmud
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Families and friends have come to spend time together.
Anis Mahmud
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Visitors have fun in the waters of Shada Pathor.
Anis Mahmud
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Crowds gather on both sides of the source area.
Anis Mahmud
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Water flows over the stones, where visitors enjoy themselves.
Anis Mahmud
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Small boats ferry people from one bank to the other.
Anis Mahmud
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Visitors revel in the unique beauty of stone and water at Shada Pathor.
Anis Mahmud
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