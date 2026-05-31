Eid holidays: Tourists flock to ‘Shada Pathor’

The Eid holidays are a time for outings with family and friends. Taking advantage of the break, large numbers of visitors have thronged Bholaganj Shada Pathor, a popular tourist destination in Sylhet’s Companiganj upazila. Tourists from different parts of the country have travelled there to enjoy the holiday. With its crystal-clear waters, vast stretches of stone beds and distant green hills, Shada Pathor has become one of the favourite destinations for nature lovers. Here is a photo story by Anis Mahmud.