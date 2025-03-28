Photo

Myanmar earthquake in frames

A powerful earthquake hit Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, turning a major hospital in the Myanmar capital into a “mass casualty area” and trapping dozens of workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok. The 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey said. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.

The quakes wrought widespread damage, particularly in Myanmar, where buildings fell onto their sides, roads cracked open, and the well-known Ava bridge collapsed near the epicentre.

Women walk past debris in the National Museum in Naypyidaw on 28 March 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar
AFP
Medical workers transport an earthquake casualty in the compound of a hospital in Naypyidaw on 28 March 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on 28 March, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand
AFP
Survivors wait to receive medical attention as they lie on the ground of the compound of a hospital in Naypyidaw on 28 March 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar
AFP
Damage is seen to part of the emergency department of a hospital in Naypyidaw on 28 March 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar
AFP
Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing (C) gestures as earthquake survivors gather in the compound of a hospital in Naypyidaw on 28 March 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar
AFP
Infographic showing the difference between two types of earthquake measurement: magnitude and intensity
AFP
People stand outside an office building in Bangkok on 28 March 2025 after an earthquake
AFP
People gather outside a shopping mall in Bangkok on 28 March 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar
AFP
A man walks along a damaged road in Naypyidaw on 28 March 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar
AFP
Infographic map showing the wider region surrounding the epicentre of a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on 28 March
AFP
Earthquake victims lie on the ground of the compound of a hospital in Naypyidaw on 28 March 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar
AFP
Earthquake survivors lie on bed in of the compound of a hospital in Naypyidaw on 28 March 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar
AFP
Rescue teams are seen at a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand.
AFP
Rescue workers look at the debris of a construction site after a building collapsed in Bangkok on 28 March 2025, following an earthquake
AFP
Cracks are seen on a road in Naypyidaw on 28 March 2025, after an earthquake in central Myanmar. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on 28 March, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand.
AFP
