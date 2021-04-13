Mongol Shobhajatra Preparations

Mongol Shobhajatra (procession for good wishes) takes out from Dhaka University campus every year on the first day of Bangla New Year. The procession is organised by the university's arts faculty. However, this year the grand procession marking Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year, will be held in limited scale in line with the health guidelines to contain the massive surge of Covid-19 infection. A maximum 100 people can take part in this rally, which is slated to be held as usual schedule on 14 April. Sabina Yesmin has framed the preparations on Monday on the eve of Pahela Baishakh.