TOP SHOTS (13 May 2024)

A kite perches on top of a bamboo pole. Photo taken from Jhalopara area in Sylhet on 13 May.Anis Mahmud
A couple of young men toss their fishing nets into the water standing on the sloping bank. Photo taken from Kismat Fultala area in Batiaghata of Khulna on 13 May.Saddam Hossain
A flock of Asian openbill rests on the branches of a red cotton-silk tree. Photo taken from Mahasthangarh Gobinda Bhita area in Shibganj og Bogura on 13 May.Soyel Rana
After being threshed, corn kernels are being laid to dry right on the side of the field. Photo taken from Khalishakandi village in Shahjahanpur of Bogura on 13 May.Soyel Rana
Since the paddy has been harvested and threshed, the hay is being sold in the Hill Tract region now. Labourers load hay on the truck to take to the market. Photo taken from Lumbini gate area in Rangamati on 13 May.Supriyo Chakma
An Israeli army battle tank moves near the border with the Gaza Strip at a location in southern Israel on 13 May, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the Hamas movement.AFP
Palestinians carry their belongings as they prepare to flee Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on 13 May, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group.AFP
Somali women walk near a fish put on display by fishermen at the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia 13 May, 2024.Reuters
A boat carries an illuminated message "Modi is in all the hearts", in support of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as people stand on the banks of the river Ganges at Varanasi, India, 12 May, 2024.Reuters