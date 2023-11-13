Photo

Australia win by eight wickets

TOP SHOTS (13 November 2023)

A protester weeps looking at the names of deceased children typed on a scroll during a rally in support of Palestinians at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on November 12, 2023
Protesters gather before the "No on APEC" protest on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, California, on November 12, 2023
Israeli army soldiers search for human remains following the October 7 attack carried out by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, near a position along the border with southern Israel on November 12, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
