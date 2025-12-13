TOP SHOTS (13 December 2025)

People exercise along the banks of the Bhairab River at sunrise. Photo taken from Ghat No. 7 in Khulna on 13 December 2025.Saddam Hossain
A golden-fronted leafbird searches for food among flowers and leaves. Photo taken from Jhum King Resort Garden in Rangamati on 13 November 2025.Supriyo Chakma
On a sunny winter morning, farmers prepare a seedbed for paddy seedlings. Photo taken in Krishnanagar of Juri, Moulvibazar on 13 December 2025.Kalyan Prasun
Onions arrive at a wholesale market in Khulna. Workers carry onions from the warehouse to shops. Photo taken from Kadamtala area in Khulna on 13 December 2025.Saddam Hossain
A puppy joyfully plays with its mother. Photo taken from Old Railway Station area in Khulna on 13 December 2025.Saddam Hossain
People catch fish after draining water from a low-lying part of the land. Photo taken from the university campus in Rajshahi on 13 December 2025.Shafiqul Islam
Two nursery workers prepare winter vegetable seedlings for sale. Photo taken from Badamtali, area in Mirsharai, Chattogram on 13 December 2025.Iqbal Hossain
A craftsman shapes grinding slabs, used for grinding spices, by mixing cement and sand. Photo taken from Ashratpur area in Rangpur on 13 December 2025.Moinul Islam
With paddy harvesting and threshing finished in the villages, agricultural workers are now flocking to the city in search of work. Photo taken from Shimulbagh area in Rangpur on 13 December 2025.Moinul Islam
Local residents form a human chain to block the highway, demanding construction of a pedestrian bridge. Photo taken from Naojor area on Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Gazipur on 13 December 2025.Prothom Alo