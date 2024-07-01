Photo

TOP SHOTS (1 July 2024)

A bluebellvine plant blooms with flowers on the side of the road. Photo taken at BRRI Kushtia in Shajahanpur of Bogura on 1 July.
Soyel Rana
A rain-soaked caesalpinia hangs onto the tree branch. Photo taken from Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Gauripur area of Daudkandi in Cumilla on 1 July.
Abdur Rahman Dhali
A bunch of jarul or giant crepe myrtles on a branch after the rain. Photo taken from Government Edward College campus in Pabna on 30 June.
Hasan Mahmud
It has been raining in the capital sporadically since morning. This created troubles for the passengers and drivers travelling on the road. Photo taken from Bijoy Sarani in Dhaka on 1 July.
Asraful Alam
Teachers of Dhaka University observe a daylong work abstention and sit-in programme demanding withdrawal of the universal pension scheme ‘prottoy’. Photo taken from Arts Building of Dhaka University on 1 July.
Sajid Hosain
Diplomats from different countries paid their homage to the people killed in the militant attack at Holy Artisan Bakery. Photo taken from Holy Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, Dhaka on 1 July.
Dipu Malakar
Workers carry vegetables as they wade through a flooded street at a market after a heavy rainfall in Lahore on 1 July, 2024.
AFP
A musician raises a slide trombone at the start of the performance of Mexican singer Luis Miguel at the Olympic stadium in Seville on 30 June, 2024.
AFP
