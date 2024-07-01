TOP SHOTS (1 July 2024)

A bluebellvine plant blooms with flowers on the side of the road. Photo taken at BRRI Kushtia in Shajahanpur of Bogura on 1 July.Soyel Rana
2 / 8
A rain-soaked caesalpinia hangs onto the tree branch. Photo taken from Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Gauripur area of Daudkandi in Cumilla on 1 July.Abdur Rahman Dhali
3 / 8
A bunch of jarul or giant crepe myrtles on a branch after the rain. Photo taken from Government Edward College campus in Pabna on 30 June.Hasan Mahmud
4 / 8
It has been raining in the capital sporadically since morning. This created troubles for the passengers and drivers travelling on the road. Photo taken from Bijoy Sarani in Dhaka on 1 July.Asraful Alam
5 / 8
Teachers of Dhaka University observe a daylong work abstention and sit-in programme demanding withdrawal of the universal pension scheme ‘prottoy’. Photo taken from Arts Building of Dhaka University on 1 July.Sajid Hosain
6 / 8
Diplomats from different countries paid their homage to the people killed in the militant attack at Holy Artisan Bakery. Photo taken from Holy Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, Dhaka on 1 July.Dipu Malakar
7 / 8
Workers carry vegetables as they wade through a flooded street at a market after a heavy rainfall in Lahore on 1 July, 2024.AFP
8 / 8
A musician raises a slide trombone at the start of the performance of Mexican singer Luis Miguel at the Olympic stadium in Seville on 30 June, 2024.AFP