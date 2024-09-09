TOP SHOTS (9 September 2024)

A kite zooming in the sky in search of food. Photo taken from Rasulpur area in Barishal on 8 September.Saiyan
The work of crafting idols for the upcoming Durga Puja is going on in full swing. An artiste busy in beautification of the idols. Photo taken from Manashabari, Barkota in Daudkandi of Cumilla on 8 September.Abdur Rahman Dhali
A squirrel trying to feast on the fruits of a wild almond tree. Photo atken from Banargati in Khulna on 8 September.Saddam Hossain
A man lay out traps to catch fish in the water of a river. Photo taken from Shakharia village in Bogura on 8 September.Soyel Rana
Farmers transplant Aman seedlings from the seedbed to the field. Photo taken from Katianwala in Batiaghata of Khulna on 7 September.Saddam Hossain