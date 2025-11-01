In frames: Pristine beauty of streams flowing through tea estates

Winding through the hills and slopes of the tea gardens, narrow streams, locally known in Sylhet as chharas, flow in quiet grace. During the monsoon, rainwater rushes through these natural channels, while in the dry season, the water level drops but never goes completely dry. Flanked by lush green mounds, the springs often reveal sandy banks, and the gentle murmur of flowing water fills the air. In the dry months, these streams provide vital irrigation for the tea gardens — water is drawn and sprayed onto the tea bushes using mechanical pumps. These natural streams are, in essence, the lifeline of the tea estates. A walk along their banks on quiet mornings or at late afternoon offers an exquisite view of pristine nature. Here is a photo story on the serene waters of the Kewachhara Tea Garden, located on the outskirts of Sylhet in photos taken by Anis Mahmud