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Red and green in Australia's stands as Bangladesh take control: In frames

Bangladesh’s dominance over Australia continued into day three in Darwin, giving Bangladeshi expatriates in the stands plenty to cheer about. Australia finished the day 67 runs behind with six wickets in hand after Bangladesh took a commanding 228-run first-innings lead. Flags waved and red-and-green jerseys filled the stands as fans savoured a rare moment of Test cricket dominance. Prothom Alo photographer Shamsul Hoque captures the celebrations.

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‘Bangladesh’ spelled out in the stands by fans
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A young boy holds the Bangladesh flag in the stands
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Australian fans cheer from the stands
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Fans hold Bangladesh’s red-and-green flag
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Fans wear different jerseys of the Bangladesh cricket team
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A tiger motif can be seen on the red circle of the Bangladesh flag
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Two elderly fans wave Bangladesh flags
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Basking in the Darwin sun
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Aussie flair in the stands
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A woman wears Bangladesh’s retro jersey from the team’s first ODI World Cup in 1999
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