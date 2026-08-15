Red and green in Australia's stands as Bangladesh take control: In frames

Bangladesh’s dominance over Australia continued into day three in Darwin, giving Bangladeshi expatriates in the stands plenty to cheer about. Australia finished the day 67 runs behind with six wickets in hand after Bangladesh took a commanding 228-run first-innings lead. Flags waved and red-and-green jerseys filled the stands as fans savoured a rare moment of Test cricket dominance. Prothom Alo photographer Shamsul Hoque captures the celebrations.