TOP SHOTS (12 January 2025)

A couple of chicks nestle under the wings of their mother to enjoy the warmth. Photo snapped from Peerganj area in Rangpur on 11 January 2025.Moinul Islam
The river glistens like gold under the sunrays with the silhouette of a boat in the background. Photo snapped from Padma Ghat area in Pabna on 11 January 2025.Hasan Mahmud
Quivering in the bitter cold a crow pheasant perches on the branch of a tree looking for food nearby. Photo snapped from Dighali Bak area in Rangamati on 11 January 2025.Supriyo Chakma
A flock of birds perches on the bare branches of a tree silhouetted against a grey sky. Photo snapped from Chelopara area in Bogura city on 11 January 2025.Soyel Rana
The sun rises with an orange glow above the bamboo grove. Photo snapped from Rangamati on 9 January 2025.Supriyo Chakma
A fisherman going fishing in the Ichamati river with his boat with dark green algae can be seen floating on the water. Photo snapped from Naruamala area in Gabtoli of Bogura on 9 January 2025.Soyel Rana