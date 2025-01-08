TOP SHOTS (8 January 2025)

Perching on a wire a red-whiskered bulbul pecks at another bulbul. Photo snapped from Ghagra Kalabagan Para area in Rangamati on 7 January 2025Supriyo Chakma
A butterfly perches on the petals of a colourful flower to sip on the nectar. Photo snapped from Kaukhali area in Rangamati on 7 January 2025Supriyo Chakma
A fisherman rows a boat on his way to go fishing in Bhairab river while the rising sun at the back peeks through the mist. Photo snapped from Daulatpur area in Khulna on 7 January 2025Saddam Hossain
A black cormorant and a black and white kingfisher perch on a bamboo pole suspended over the water looking for a catch. Photo snapped from Sheikhpara area in Rangpur on 7 January 2025Moinul Islam
The sun rises peeping through a streak of white clouds on a fogless winter morning. Photo taken from Tukerbazar area in Sylhet on 7 January 2025Anis Mahmud
A common myna perches on the rim of a pitcher that has been tied on the date tree to collect sap while a red-whiskered bulbul also arrives to sip on the date juice. Photo taken from Arongghata area in Khulna on 7 January 2025Saddam Hossain