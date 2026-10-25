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Everyone goes their own way on the highway

The highway is so narrow in places that it doesn't look like a highway at all. Amidst this, CNG-powered autorickshaws and battery-operated rickshaws move freely. Reckless overtaking, risky turns, and not following rules are rampant. Some ride motorcycles with passengers without helmets, while others try to squeeze through gaps between moving vehicles. Such disorderly movement is increasing the risk of accidents daily. This is the scene in the Shantirhat area of Patiya on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway.

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A man sits on top of a small truck as another vehicle overtakes it.
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A driver is turning a vehicle in front of a high-speed bus.
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Two teenagers are driving a motorised rickshaw.
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A vehicle is overtaking another by occupying the entire road.
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Two people are traveling on a motorcycle without helmets.
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Multiple vehicles engage in risky overtaking around a curve.
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Two drivers are busy overtaking each other on the road.
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A person is riding a motorcycle with one hand.
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A battery-operated rickshaw is attempting to cross the highway.
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Motorized rickshaws are operating freely on the highway
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