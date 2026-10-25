Photo story

Everyone goes their own way on the highway

The highway is so narrow in places that it doesn't look like a highway at all. Amidst this, CNG-powered autorickshaws and battery-operated rickshaws move freely. Reckless overtaking, risky turns, and not following rules are rampant. Some ride motorcycles with passengers without helmets, while others try to squeeze through gaps between moving vehicles. Such disorderly movement is increasing the risk of accidents daily. This is the scene in the Shantirhat area of Patiya on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway.