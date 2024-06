4 / 5

Farmer Afzal Hossain has been rearing seven buffalos to sell on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He takes the buffalos out to graze in different areas in the locality. Finding a pool on their way, the buffalos immerse themselves into the water to cool off. Photo taken from Lashkarpur area in Pabna on 4 June. Hasan Mahmud