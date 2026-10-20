Photo story

Hilsa fishing continues despite nationwide ban

The 22-day ban on catching hilsa is in force across Bangladesh to protect mother hilsa during their breeding season and boost production. The ban began on 8 October, prohibiting the catching, sale, storage, transport, marketing and exchange of hilsa during this period. However, many fishermen in Pabna are ignoring the restrictions. Hilsa fishing continues openly in the Padma and Jamuna rivers near Pabna Sadar, Sujanagar and Bera upazilas. The two rivers meet at Dhalarchhar in Bera, where the presence of mother hilsa has increased. Hundreds of boats are catching hilsa day and night. Fishermen are supplying their catch to various houses along the riverbanks, where buyers purchase the fish. During a visit to the area, it was found that hilsa weighing more than 1kg each were selling for Tk 1,800 to Tk 2,200 per kilogram. Smaller fish weighing 250–350 grams were selling for Tk 800 to Tk 1,000 per kilogram. This photo story captures scenes of hilsa fishing and sales in Pabna.