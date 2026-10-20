Photo

Photo story

Hilsa fishing continues despite nationwide ban

The 22-day ban on catching hilsa is in force across Bangladesh to protect mother hilsa during their breeding season and boost production. The ban began on 8 October, prohibiting the catching, sale, storage, transport, marketing and exchange of hilsa during this period. However, many fishermen in Pabna are ignoring the restrictions. Hilsa fishing continues openly in the Padma and Jamuna rivers near Pabna Sadar, Sujanagar and Bera upazilas. The two rivers meet at Dhalarchhar in Bera, where the presence of mother hilsa has increased. Hundreds of boats are catching hilsa day and night. Fishermen are supplying their catch to various houses along the riverbanks, where buyers purchase the fish. During a visit to the area, it was found that hilsa weighing more than 1kg each were selling for Tk 1,800 to Tk 2,200 per kilogram. Smaller fish weighing 250–350 grams were selling for Tk 800 to Tk 1,000 per kilogram. This photo story captures scenes of hilsa fishing and sales in Pabna.

Hasan Mahmud
Pabna
1 / 14
Fishermen set out to catch hilsa in the Padma River in Dogachhi Union, Pabna Sadar.
Hasan Mahmud
2 / 14
Boats of different sizes take to the Padma to catch hilsa.
Hasan Mahmud
3 / 14
Hilsa are being caught using gillnets.
Hasan Mahmud
4 / 14
A boat carrying young fishermen sails across the mighty Padma as they go fishing.
Hasan Mahmud
5 / 14
Hilsa can be caught by setting gillnets and hauling them in after a short while.
Hasan Mahmud
6 / 14
Fishing continues in the fading light of dusk.
Hasan Mahmud
7 / 14
Fishermen are catching fish in the Padma as well as in the Jamuna.
Hasan Mahmud
8 / 14
The fishing boats can be seen up close while travelling by speedboat.
Hasan Mahmud
9 / 14
When a sudden raid takes place, fishermen abandon their boats on the riverbank and flee.
Hasan Mahmud
10 / 14
The fishermen also run away in fear when someone approaches to take photographs.
Hasan Mahmud
11 / 14
Fishing nets are scattered around the fishermen’s homes.
Hasan Mahmud
12 / 14
Fish kept in a cork-sheet box are being weighed for selling in secret.
Hasan Mahmud
13 / 14
The mother hilsa that come to lay eggs are considerably large.
Hasan Mahmud
14 / 14
Hilsa are laid out for sale.
Hasan Mahmud
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Photo