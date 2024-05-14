TOP SHOTS (14 May 2024)

A gulmohar tree weighs heavy with abundant bright red flowers. Photo taken from Kazitula area in Sylhet city on 14 May.Anis Mahmud
A house sparrow feeds its offspring. Photo taken from Bhatkandi area in Bogura on 14 May.Soyel Rana
A common myna built its nest among the coils of internet wires tied on top of an electricity pole. Photo taken from Baliahat area in Pabna on 14 May.Hasan Mahmud
A coppersmith barbet takes a flight among the boughs of a banyan tree hoping to feast on the reddish fruits hanging from the branches. Photo taken from Darail Bazar area in Gabtoli of Bogura on 14 May.Soyel Rana
A farmer guides his cattle home after grazing them in the field since early morning. Photo taken from Gaffar road in Dumuria of Khulna on 14 May.Saddam Hossain
This long exposure photo taken on 14 May, 2024 shows Mount Merapi spewing lava onto its slopes as seen from Srumbung, Central Java.AFP
The sun rises on the slopes of smoking Mount Merapi in Srumbung, Central Java on 14 May, 2024.AFP
Herders tend camels at a field in Raqa on 13 May, 2024.AFP