TOP SHOTS (1 August 2024)

Students gathered for the ‘March for Justice’ programme in the area between Doyel Chattar and the High Court in the capital. Police detained a few of them there. This student named Nusrat Haque blocked the prison van later. Photo taken from the High Court area on 31 July 2024.Suvra Kanto Das
A detained protester cries inside a police prison van. Photo taken near Royal Mor intersection in Khulna on 31 July, 2024.Saddam Hossain
A young boy plucks pink water lilies from a lake. Photo taken from Kukrul area in Rangpur on 31 July 2024.Moinul Islam
A little cormorant gets down for fish hunting in the water of a beel (lake). They fish diving into the water. Photo taken from Sreepur upazila of Gazipur on 31 July, 2024.Sadik Mridha
Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men's surfing round 3, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on 29 July, 2024.AFP
A lightning strikes is seen close to the Eiffel tower prior the men's 20km race walk of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Trocadero in Paris on 1 August, 2024.AFP