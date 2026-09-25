In Photos

A ship broke in half, and a sandbar grew around it at Patenga

Stranded on Patenga sea beach in Chattogram after Cyclone Roanu struck in 2016, MV Kafela-1 remained stuck on the beach’s sandbar for nearly a decade. The ship’s iron structure gradually corroded under the relentless impact of sea waves, tides and saline water. At one point, the vessel broke in half. A new sandbar is now emerging around the ship’s broken structure. Small fishing boats come alongside it, and fishermen disembark there. Once a vessel that carried people and goods by sea, the ship has, over time, become part of the landscape of Patenga sea beach. The photos were taken by Sowrav Das at Patenga sea beach in Chattogram city on Thursday afternoon.