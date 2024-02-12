TOP SHOTS (12 February 2024)

A Brahminy kite hovers over a red silk-cotton tree. The boughs of the tree weigh heavy with flowers as the spring approaches. Photo taken from Moddhyopara area in Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj on 12 February.Tafasilul Aziz
Carrying jars of different types of pickles and local snacks, a hawker walks along a rural road looking for customers. Photo taken from Fakirganj area in Rangpur on 12 February.Moinul Islam
A flock of Indian silverbill rests on a twig in a bush near the banks of Jamuna river. Photo taken from Dighalkandi village in Sariakandi upazila of Bogura on 12 February.Soyel Rana
A pair of children race with old tyres. Photo taken from Khalishakuri area in Rangpur on 12 February.Moinul Islam
Perching on the branch of a golden fig tree, a blue-throated barbet feasts on the fruits hanging from the branches. Photo taken from Battali Monpara area in Rangamati on 12 February.Supriyo Chakma