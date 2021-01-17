Sakrain thrills in Old Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk

Wednesday was the last day of the Bengali month, Poush. People celebrated the day through the Sakrain festival in Old Dhaka. Sakrain is known for kite-flying. People flew kites with different colours and shapes and sizes of from the rooftops, taking part in the thrill of kite-fighting. At the evening, fireworks, laser-shows and music were turned on. The joy of Sakrain faded away the fear of coronavirus pandemic for a while. Prothom Alo’s Dipu Malakar took the pictures of Sakrain festival in Old Dhaka

