Argentina train ahead of Cape Verde showdown
Argentina stepped up their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a training session at the Inter Miami CF Training Facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 2 July. Captain Lionel Messi took part in the workout as the reigning world champions continued fine-tuning their plans ahead of their knockout-stage clash against Cape Verde.
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