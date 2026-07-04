Sports

Argentina train ahead of Cape Verde showdown

Argentina stepped up their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a training session at the Inter Miami CF Training Facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 2 July. Captain Lionel Messi took part in the workout as the reigning world champions continued fine-tuning their plans ahead of their knockout-stage clash against Cape Verde.

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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Sporting KC Training Centre, Kansas City, Kansas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during training
Reuters
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Sporting KC Training Centre, Kansas City, Kansas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Argentina's Julian Alvarez during training
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training
Reuters
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training
Reuters
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni with players during training
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister with teammates during training
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Cristian Romero with teammates during training
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during training
Reuters
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training
Reuters
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Julian Alvarez during training
Reuters
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Enzo Fernandez during training
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister during training
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training
Reuters
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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training - Inter Miami CF Training Facility, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel during training
Reuters
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