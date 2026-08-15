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In frames: Day 3 of Bangladesh-Australia Test in Darwin

Bangladesh had a dream start to the first Test against Australia in Darwin. After Bangladesh were well beaten by a Cricket Australia XI in their only warm-up match, including being bowled out for 54 in the second innings, many expected this Test to be an easy Australia victory. But the unfancied visitors bowled the hosts out for 198 on the first day and then showed great dedication with the bat to keep the home side in the field for 138 overs.

Shamsul Hoque
Darwin, Australia
1 / 17
Marrara Stadium is set to go
2 / 17
Bangladeshi fans bringing the energy, cheering with full enthusiasm.
3 / 17
Miraz survives a close review
4 / 17
Miraz in full flow
5 / 17
Hasan Mahmud is out!
6 / 17
Australian players celebrating a breakthrough on the pitch
7 / 17
Hasan makes his way back as Taijul steps up to pad up!
8 / 17
Taking off from the best seat in the stadium.
9 / 17
Taijul on action
10 / 17
Miraz in full focus
11 / 17
Miraz and Taskin duo sharing a grin out on the pitch
12 / 17
Aussie fans settling in with brims, caps and plenty of sunshine
13 / 17
Running hard between the wickets.
14 / 17
Miraz in action
15 / 17
Head misses out
16 / 17
Miraz reacts during the match
17 / 17
Fans unfurl a Bangladesh national flag
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