In frames: Day 3 of Bangladesh-Australia Test in Darwin

Bangladesh had a dream start to the first Test against Australia in Darwin. After Bangladesh were well beaten by a Cricket Australia XI in their only warm-up match, including being bowled out for 54 in the second innings, many expected this Test to be an easy Australia victory. But the unfancied visitors bowled the hosts out for 198 on the first day and then showed great dedication with the bat to keep the home side in the field for 138 overs.