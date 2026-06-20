Sports

In pictures: Old Dhaka painted in World Cup colours

The festive spirit surrounding the FIFA World Cup has spread across Sutrapur in Old Dhaka. Through the initiative of local residents and young people, World Cup-themed graffiti has been painted throughout the alleys of Hemendra Das Road, featuring portraits of legendary and popular football stars. Decorated with the flags of different countries, murals and supporters’ displays, the entire area has transformed into an open-air football gallery.

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Amid the excitement of the FIFA World Cup, graffiti of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Cristiano Ronaldo has been painted on a wall in Sutrapur. A teenager walks past the mural.
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Barbers, wearing the jerseys of their favourite teams, are busy at a saloon
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A colourful wall mural reading “Goal” and a portrait of Brazil legend Pelé stand out on the alley wall.
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People go about their daily work beside a mural featuring the emblem of the FIFA World Cup 2026. It is a scene where celebration and livelihood seem to blend into one.
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The alleyways of Hemendra Das Road have been decorated with the flags of different countries and football-themed graffiti. The entire area has come alive in the spirit of the World Cup.
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A mural of the Brazilian flag and a passer-by walking beside it—a familiar expression of the Bengali passion for football.
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“Wanna Play?”—this single question painted on the wall seems to ignite the football frenzy throughout the neighbourhood.
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A Brazil jersey, a cap, and a graffiti portrait of Neymar—when football fever becomes part of everyday life.
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The love for football from distant lands and the emotions of one’s own country come together, bound by the same thread—or tangle of wires.
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This is how the love for football is passed down from one generation to the next.
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