In pictures: Old Dhaka painted in World Cup colours

The festive spirit surrounding the FIFA World Cup has spread across Sutrapur in Old Dhaka. Through the initiative of local residents and young people, World Cup-themed graffiti has been painted throughout the alleys of Hemendra Das Road, featuring portraits of legendary and popular football stars. Decorated with the flags of different countries, murals and supporters’ displays, the entire area has transformed into an open-air football gallery.