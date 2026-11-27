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Manipuri Raas festival celebrates 184 years of tradition in Moulvibazar

The traditional Maha Raas Purnima festival of the Manipuri community is held every year in Madhabpur, Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar. Dating back to 1842, the festival is now in its 184th year. Through religious rituals, dance, music and colourful decorations, it offers a unique expression of the Manipuri community’s heritage and culture. This year’s celebrations began on Tuesday afternoon with the Rakhal dance. Devotees and visitors flocked throughout the day to the Jora Mandap in Madhabpur to enjoy the rhythm of the mridanga, the dancers’ movements and performances depicting the life of Krishna. As evening fell, the full moon illuminated the Raas Leela dances and performances, adding a different dimension to the festivities.